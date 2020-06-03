LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 6.3.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

‘Antifa kid’ who smashed a police car and incited riots in Pittsburgh is escorted into custody — by his mom and dad – Brian Bartels, the 20-year-old man who police say turned a protest into a riot on Saturday in Pittsburgh, turned himself in to law enforcement Monday — escorted by his mom and dad.

He faces charges of institutional vandalism, rioting, and reckless endangerment of another person, according to police. – READ MORE

Rioters In Philadelphia Blow Up ATMs, Steal Money In Overnight Heists – At least 10 ATMs were vandalized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, overnight – and police are still looking for suspects.

WPVI reported that “explosions” were heard throughout the night as criminals set off explosive devices to break into the ATMs before stealing the cash. In some cases, the ATMs were stolen completely. The ATMs were located in convenience stores and mini markets. – READ MORE

Fauci Reveals Meetings with Trump on Pandemic Response Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’ – Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing an update on the coronavirus pandemic response and his current communications with President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Stat News, Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recalled the White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting “every single day” during the shutdown. Now, he is admitting the task force meetings have not occurred as often. – READ MORE

Looters swipe $2.4M worth of watches from Soho Rolex store – Looters broke into a Soho Rolex store during rioting and stole $2.4 million worth of watches, police sources said Monday.

Video shows throngs of people making their way through the front door of the Greene Street store before fleeing a short time later. – READ MORE

Looters fatally shoot retired St. Louis police captain on Facebook Live video – A retired police captain was fatally shot by looters in St. Louis on Tuesday — in a chilling incident apparently aired on Facebook Live.

David Dorn, a 77-year-old former cop who had spent half his life on the Missouri force, was shot dead on the sidewalk in front of a pawnshop early Tuesday amid violent protests after the Minnesota police-brutality killing of George Floyd — and several people, including a state pol, said they watched Dorn’s murder unfold in a clip on the social media platform, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said. – READ MORE

Cop shot in head in one of two police-involved shootings at protests in Vegas – What the local sheriff says were two protest-related shootings in Las Vegas Monday night left a Las Vegas police officer on life support and resulted in the death of a suspect at another scene.

Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters in an overnight briefing that the demonstrations “led to” both incidents. – READ MORE

West Philadelphia ShopRite Looted For 15 Hours Straight, Owner Says – The owner of a West Philadelphia ShopRite says looters ravaged his store for 15 hours straight, taking whatever they wanted from the pharmacy, liquor department and cash register. Owner Jeff Brown says looters ransacked the ShopRite of Parkside and several other businesses at the ParkWest Town Center on 52nd Street over the weekend.

Many of the businesses were already on financially shaky ground after weeks of COVID-19 closures. They’re now left cleaning up massive damage. – READ MORE

Illinois man accused of passing out explosives at Minneapolis George Floyd protest –Federal prosecutors have arrested an Illinois man they say attended a George Floyd protest in Minneapolis, and recorded himself handing out explosives and saying “we came to riot.”

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Ill., described by prosecutors as having “distinctive gold teeth,” was charged Monday with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices. – READ MORE

‘Mayhem’: 4 police officers shot during long night of violence and destruction in St. Louis – Four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday, as a day of peaceful protests turned into a violent and destructive night in the city.

Early in the day, hundreds of people gathered across the St. Louis region again Monday to protest the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was detained. – READ MORE

