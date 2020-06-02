Rioters In Philadelphia Blow Up ATMs, Steal Money In Overnight Heists

At least 10 ATMs were vandalized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, overnight – and police are still looking for suspects.

WPVI reported that “explosions” were heard throughout the night as criminals set off explosive devices to break into the ATMs before stealing the cash. In some cases, the ATMs were stolen completely. The ATMs were located in convenience stores and mini markets.

“One such instance occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of West Rockland Street. Police said the ATM was taken from inside a mini-mart at that location and the people responsible got away with an undisclosed amount of cash,” the outlet reported. “There was a similar scene at the Sunoco mini-mart at West Hunting Park and North Broad Street overnight. The windows at the gas station mini-mart were smashed and debris was left all over the gas station. Police said an unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM.”

The heists come as violent riots have broken out across the country. In multiple cities, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; and New York City, rioters have smashed windows and looted businesses. They’ve also set buildings and cars on fire. – READ MORE

