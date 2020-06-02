Looters swipe $2.4M worth of watches from Soho Rolex store

Looters broke into a Soho Rolex store during rioting and stole $2.4 million worth of watches, police sources said Monday.

Video shows throngs of people making their way through the front door of the Greene Street store before fleeing a short time later.

“The Rolex store is empty,” a police source said. “They stole like $2.4 million in Rolexes.”

The store was one of many in the neighborhood in Lower Manhattan looted after daytime protests ended. Social media postings show that a Chanel store, Lululemon and Apple were among those damaged. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --