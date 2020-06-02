‘Mayhem’: 4 police officers shot during long night of violence and destruction in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday, as a day of peaceful protests turned into a violent and destructive night in the city.

Early in the day, hundreds of people gathered across the St. Louis region again Monday to protest the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was detained.

But tensions rose after the sun fell in downtown St. Louis.

Just after midnight, four officers, all men, were shot near 16th and Olive streets. All four are conscious, and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

“I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.

Hayden held a news conference at about 1:45 a.m., where he said two officers were shot in the leg, one was shot in the foot, and one more was shot in the arm. – READ MORE

