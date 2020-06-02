Illinois man accused of passing out explosives at Minneapolis George Floyd protest

Federal prosecutors have arrested an Illinois man they say attended a George Floyd protest in Minneapolis, and recorded himself handing out explosives and saying “we came to riot.”

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Ill., described by prosecutors as having “distinctive gold teeth,” was charged Monday with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

Prosecutors in Minnesota said they have evidence showing Rupert particpated in the George Floyd protest in Minneapolis on Friday, after traveling from Illinois.

They said the video he shot at the protest was more than two hours long and was posted to his Facebook account.

“In the video, Rupert passes out explosive he indicates he possessed, encourages others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damages property, appears to light a fire a building on fire and loots businesses in Minneapolis,” the complaint says.

“At time stamp 5:11 Rupert stated, ‘we came to riot,’” it also says.

The complaint also quotes Rupert as saying “light that bitch and throw it at them” to another person. That person, the complaint says, lit a device and threw it in the direction of police. – READ MORE

