Fauci Reveals Meetings with Trump on Pandemic Response Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing an update on the coronavirus pandemic response and his current communications with President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Stat News, Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recalled the White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting “every single day” during the shutdown. Now, he is admitting the task force meetings have not occurred as often.

“We used to have task force meetings every single day, including Saturday and Sunday, and about 75% of the time after the task force meeting we’d meet with the president,” Fauci said.

Fauci is revealing his meetings with the president have decreased substantially.

“So I was meeting with him four times a week back, a month or so ago. But as you probably noticed, that the task force meetings have not occurred as often lately,” Fauci said, adding, “And certainly, my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased.” – READ MORE

