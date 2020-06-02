‘Antifa kid’ who smashed a police car and incited riots in Pittsburgh is escorted into custody — by his mom and dad

Brian Bartels, the 20-year-old man who police say turned a protest into a riot on Saturday in Pittsburgh, turned himself in to law enforcement Monday — escorted by his mom and dad.

He faces charges of institutional vandalism, rioting, and reckless endangerment of another person, according to police.

Law enforcement had been investigating the destruction of a police SUV over the weekend that had been spray-painted and then set on fire during the demonstrations.

After receiving an anonymous tip from a co-worker identifying Bartels as the culprit, police executed a search warrant at his home. During the search they found two guns, six spray paint cans, gloves, and the sweatshirt that the suspect had been wearing during the protest, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. – READ MORE

