LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 6.1.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump announces US to designate Antifa as terrorist organization following violent protests – President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in an incident caught on video. – READ MORE

‘There are anarchists’: Minnesota officials say ‘outside agitators’ are hijacking peaceful protests – Drifting out of the shadows in small groups, dressed in black, carrying shields and wearing knee pads, they head toward the front lines of the protest. Helmets and gas masks protect and obscure their faces, and they carry bottles of milk to counteract tear gas and pepper spray.

Most of them appear to be white. They carry no signs and don’t want to speak to reporters. Trailed by designated “medics” with red crosses taped to their clothes, these groups head straight for the front lines of the conflict. – READ MORE

US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high – As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks.

Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to maintain production levels while implementing procedures intended to keep workers healthy. – READ MORE

WHO guidance: Healthy people should wear masks only when ‘taking care of’ coronavirus patients – The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people, including those who don’t exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, only wear masks when taking care of someone infected with the contagion, a sharp contrast from the advice given by American public health officials who recommend everyone wear a mask in public.

“If you do not have any respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a mask,” Dr. April Baller, a public health specialist for the WHO, says in a video on the world health body’s website posted in March. “Masks should only be used by health care workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms of fever and cough.” – READ MORE

Security Officers Gunned Down At Oakland Federal Building; DHS Official Calls Gunman ‘An Assassin’ – As tensions began to soar on the streets of Oakland Friday night, a gunman opened fired on two Federal Protective Service officers posted at the city’s federal building, killing one of them and sending the other to the hospital with critical injuries.

In a statement to KPIX 5, the FBI said the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. – READ MORE

Sheriff: Officer’s neck slashed during confrontation with protestors – Both Jacksonville’s mayor and sheriff acknowledged that Saturday’s protests downtown began peacefully, but as the day went on, they said things took a violent turn.

The protests were originally part of a nationwide show of solidarity focusing largely on the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police. – READ MORE

They sold this to you as necessary for “public health”, but they wanted this long before coronavirus. This is about control and keeping the rotten system as it is, forever. The first step to fighting this is throwing your damn smartphone in the trash, where it belongs. — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) May 30, 2020

Coronavirus contact tracing is being used to track Minnesota protests – Protestors have taken to the streets around the country to express their anger in a multitude of ways, and with so many events happening around the country, officials have decided to use a contact tracing-like profiling technique to analyze protesters. Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says, “Who are they associated with? What platforms are they advocating for? … Is this organized crime? … We are in the process right now of building that information network.” – READ MORE

Minn. mayor gives masks to crowding rioters after warning in-person worship would be ‘public health disaster’ – Before George Floyd died in police custody this week, triggering destructive riots as large crowds protested in Minneapolis, the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, warned that allowing 25 percent capacity in churches would be “a recipe in Minneapolis for a public health disaster” due to the coronavirus.

Now, as his city is overwhelmed by crowds causing property damage and clashing with police, Frey’s own government said that it is giving out masks to the rioters — even though the state has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people because of the pandemic. – READ MORE

Man Brutally Beaten On Streets Of Dallas By Large Group (VIDEO) – A man was brutally beaten on the streets of Dallas on Saturday night as riots by extremists continued to break out in major cities across the U.S.

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

The “man is currently stable in the hospital, police said, after being assaulted by a group of people in the Victory Park area of Dallas,” CBS News Dallas reported. “Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street near the House of Blues when the man went there with a machete to ‘allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.’” – READ MORE

SHOCK VIDEO: Protestors Turned Rioters Drag Cops Through Street – Two Chicago police officers were surrounded by protesters on Saturday — and then briefly dragged through the street.

Video footage of the incident shows two Chicago police officers attempting to arrest a protester. However, the officers were greatly outnumbered and surrounding demonstrators quickly attacked them. – READ MORE

Black Business Owner Invested His Life Savings in a Sports Bar, and Looters Just Destroyed It (VIDEO) – An African American business owner in Minneapolis saw the sports bar he invested his life savings in destroyed by looters in Minneapolis.

#MinneapolisRiot This isn’t even protesting anymore. Swear people go too far pic.twitter.com/gNCjWwzOmz — kreeche (@Kreeches) May 29, 2020

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do, I worked so hard to get here, so hard,” said a tearful KB Balla, the owner of the Scores Sports Bar. A local news crew was filming his cleaning efforts when more looters came to try to get his safe. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --