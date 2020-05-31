Black Business Owner Invested His Life Savings in a Sports Bar, and Looters Just Destroyed It (VIDEO)

An African American business owner in Minneapolis saw the sports bar he invested his life savings in destroyed by looters in Minneapolis.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do, I worked so hard to get here, so hard,” said a tearful KB Balla, the owner of the Scores Sports Bar. A local news crew was filming his cleaning efforts when more looters came to try to get his safe.

#MinneapolisRiot This isn’t even protesting anymore. Swear people go too far pic.twitter.com/gNCjWwzOmz — kreeche (@FatherKee) May 29, 2020

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the owner, Scores Sports Bar “was set for a grand opening this spring but when COVID-19 hit that was put on pause.”

Scores was preparing to finally open to customers as the rioting and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s murder resulted in his business being destroyed. According to the GoFundMe page, KB Balla is a former firefighter and he and his wife have been very active in their community. They have four young children. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --