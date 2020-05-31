Man Brutally Beaten On Streets Of Dallas By Large Group (VIDEO)

A man was brutally beaten on the streets of Dallas on Saturday night as riots by extremists continued to break out in major cities across the U.S.

The “man is currently stable in the hospital, police said, after being assaulted by a group of people in the Victory Park area of Dallas,” CBS News Dallas reported. “Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street near the House of Blues when the man went there with a machete to ‘allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.’”

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Details surrounding the incident were not clear but The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer, who posted the video, wrote on Twitter: “Man critically injured at Dallas riots. It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword. Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters. They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks. I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way”

Schaffer apparently did not post the full video the first time and released a second longer clip some time later that appeared to add additional footage to the incident. – READ MORE

