Sheriff: Officer’s neck slashed during confrontation with protestors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both Jacksonville’s mayor and sheriff acknowledged that Saturday’s protests downtown began peacefully, but as the day went on, they said things took a violent turn.

The protests were originally part of a nationwide show of solidarity focusing largely on the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams said about 1,200 people showed up for that protest, which began around 3 p.m. Williams said there was “really good cooperation” from the organizers. As the day progressed, he said, things changed.

At about 6:30 p.m., after many people went home, Williams said, about 200 people “hung around” and began to confront police.

“They attacked several police officers. They vandalized several police cars, attempting to light them on fire, breaking windows,” Williams said. “We have one officer who was stabbed — was slashed in the neck and is currently at the hospital.” – READ MORE

