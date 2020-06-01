Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, arrested at Manhattan protest

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a Manhattan protest on Saturday night, law enforcement sources told The Post on Sunday.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan, the sources said.

She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” the source said.

Chiara gave a residence on East End Avenue as her address — otherwise known as Gracie Mansion, the mayor's Upper East Side home. But she didn't tell cops she was the mayor's daughter.

