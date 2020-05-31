Trump announces US to designate Antifa as terrorist organization following violent protests

President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes in an incident caught on video.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

It remains unclear exactly who was behind the escalation what began as peaceful protests against police, with accusations lobbed against both far-left extremists and white nationalists. The president has been forceful in pointing the finger at the former. – read more

