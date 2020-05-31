Coronavirus contact tracing is being used to track Minnesota protests

At the moment, there are 16 states in the United States that have implemented curfews, and all are related to the tragic events surrounding the George Floyd death.

They sold this to you as necessary for “public health”, but they wanted this long before coronavirus. This is about control and keeping the rotten system as it is, forever. The first step to fighting this is throwing your damn smartphone in the trash, where it belongs. — Whitney Webb (@_whitneywebb) May 30, 2020

Protestors have taken to the streets around the country to express their anger in a multitude of ways, and with so many events happening around the country, officials have decided to use a contact tracing-like profiling technique to analyze protesters. Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says, “Who are they associated with? What platforms are they advocating for? … Is this organized crime? … We are in the process right now of building that information network.” – READ MORE

