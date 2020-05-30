SHOCK VIDEO: Protestors Turned Rioters Drag Cops Through Street

Protestors turned rioters have taken over Chicago, and in one disturbing video, police are being attacked and dragged through the street.

The images are beyond shocking as multiple police officers struggle to beat back violent rioters and at one point, are dragged through the street and showered with debris.

Just to be clear —

–If you're out in suburbs in Walmart without a mask the cops will arrest you.

–If you're in city throwing bricks at police or dragging them thru street, the cops run away. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 31, 2020

