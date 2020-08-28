LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 8.28.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Wisconsin DOJ Finds Jacob Blake Had Weapon On Floorboard Of Car – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reported late on Wednesday that Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday, had a weapon the floorboard of his car.

“Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises,” the department said. “During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake.” – READ MORE

Rioting erupts after Minneapolis police accused of shooting and killing suspect — they say video shows he killed himself – Looting and rioting broke out in Minneapolis again after the police were accused of shooting and killing another black man, but they say video shows that he committed suicide.

The aftermath of the incident was captured on cellphone video by residents who angrily denounced the police and accused them of shooting and killing the black man. – READ MORE

17 Facts That Prove The US Economy Is A Complete And Total Disaster-Zone At This Point – If you know people that actually believe that the U.S. economy is moving in a positive direction, just show them this article.

In all the years that I have been writing about the economy, I have never seen anything that even comes close to what we are experiencing now. More than 100,000 businesses have permanently failed, and tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs. If you still have a good job you should cling to it with all of your might, because there are so many families that have no idea how they are going to pay the bills next month, or the month after that, or that month after that. When it gets to the point where you can’t even pay the rent or the mortgage, financial worries can absolutely consume your life. If you have been there, you know exactly what I am talking about. And if you have children, that just makes things even worse. How do you explain to them that “home” is no longer “home”? – READ MORE

New studies show risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death decreases with hydroxychloroquine use – Two recent studies support the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 that can reduce the chance of hospitalization or death, refuting narratives in the media that the drug is dangerous and being pushed by President Donald Trump for political reasons.

Hydroxychloroquine is a relatively cheap and readily available drug that has been used for decades to treat malaria. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors around the world have vouched for positive results seen in patients who take it. – READ MORE

Virginia Dems Pass Bill Allowing Assault Of A Police Officer To Be Treated As A Misdemeanor – Virginia Democrats in the state’s Senate banded together to pass a controversial bill allowing the assault of a law enforcement officer to be treated as a misdemeanor — that is, as a crime punishable by less than one year in jail.

The bill, which passed the Virginia Senate Thursday by a margin of 21-15, “would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt,” according to WSLS Virginia. – READ MORE

Pelosi says Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: ‘I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him’ – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden cancel his three scheduled debates with President Trump because the commander-in-chief would “belittle” the forum and engage in “skullduggery.”

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said out of the blue at a news conference at the Capitol, saying she doesn’t want the debates to be “an exercise in skullduggery.” – READ MORE

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy to quell rioting in the city: Let it ‘burn itself out’ – Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler has an innovative new strategy to quell riots in the Oregon city that have continued to rage on every night for more than three months. That is, do nothing in particular.

“I believe will ultimately burn itself out,” Wheeler said during a recent interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Rebecca Ellis. – READ MORE

Kenosha man, 71, fends off looters, suffers broken jaw, blow to head: report – An elderly man in Kenosha, Wis., was brutally attacked and left with a broken jaw after defending two businesses from looters during unrest in the city Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Robert Cobb, 71, had responded to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge and The Mattress Shop in the city’s Uptown after after seeing live video of people setting the area on fire, leading him to use a fire extinguisher to spray people attempting to break into the establishments. The mattress store would later burn to the ground, Milwaukee’s FOX 6 reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --