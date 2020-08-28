Pelosi says Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: ‘I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden cancel his three scheduled debates with President Trump because the commander-in-chief would “belittle” the forum and engage in “skullduggery.”

“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said out of the blue at a news conference at the Capitol, saying she doesn’t want the debates to be “an exercise in skullduggery.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States. Now I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this.”

Indeed, Biden told MSNBC Thursday he’s still planning on showing up to the high-profile faceoffs with the president.

“As long as the commission continues down the straight and narrow as they have, I’m going to debate him,” Biden said, adding that he’d call out any Trump lies in real-time.

“I’m going to be a fact-checker on the floor as I’m debating him,” he added.

Pelosi is the latest high-profile Democrat to offer a major piece of advice to the former vice president. Earlier this week, former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said Biden shouldn’t concede the race under any circumstances. – READ MORE

