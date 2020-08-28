Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s strategy to quell rioting in the city: Let it ‘burn itself out’

Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler has an innovative new strategy to quell riots in the Oregon city that have continued to rage on every night for more than three months. That is, do nothing in particular.

“I believe will ultimately burn itself out,” Wheeler said during a recent interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Rebecca Ellis.

The message of inaction from the mayor is likely a disappointing one for many residents as well as law enforcement in the city who continue to face assaults from violent protesters on a nightly basis — not to mention the businesses forced to flee the destruction.

Federal agents had previously been deployed to the city to protect a federal courthouse there and help bring law and order, but that didn’t exactly fit Wheeler’s hands-off strategy.

Now the mayor, who has failed time and again to offer clear direction to law enforcement on how to handle the violence, has apparently left police to their own devices only to critique actions after the fact. – READ MORE

