Clippers, Lakers Vote To Boycott Rest Of NBA Season Over Blake Shooting

Los Angeles’ two NBA teams, the Clippers and Lakers, want to boycott the rest of the 2020 season over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Players and coaches met Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks team refused to come out of the locker room to play the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round of playoffs. The Bucks players, who were protesting over Blake’s shooting, prompted the league to suspend the rest of playoff play.

During the Wednesday night meeting, the teams were asked whether they wanted to continue with the 2020 season. All but two teams, including the Bucks, voted to continue playing, but the Clippers and Lakers teams both voted to boycott the rest of the season. After the vote, Lakers star LeBron James walked out of the meeting in a move that “shocked” the rest of the players. The meeting ended “ugly,” sources told The Athletic.

It is unclear after the vote whether the Clippers and Lakers will continue to play in the playoffs. Both teams are strong contenders to win the championship, and the vote was reportedly more of a poll, not a definitive stance. – READ MORE

