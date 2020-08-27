Rioting erupts after Minneapolis police accused of shooting and killing suspect — they say video shows he killed himself

Looting and rioting broke out in Minneapolis again after the police were accused of shooting and killing another black man, but they say video shows that he committed suicide.

The aftermath of the incident was captured on cellphone video by residents who angrily denounced the police and accused them of shooting and killing the black man.

Social media erupted with scenes of looting and rioting in the wake of the accusations against the officers.

But police claim that the suspect turned a gun on himself and committed suicide when they cornered him. According to reporter Kent Erdahl of KARE11 News, Minneapolis police showed them the video of the suspect caught on surveillance video killing himself. – READ MORE

