Virginia Dems Pass Bill Allowing Assault Of A Police Officer To Be Treated As A Misdemeanor

Virginia Democrats in the state’s Senate banded together to pass a controversial bill allowing the assault of a law enforcement officer to be treated as a misdemeanor — that is, as a crime punishable by less than one year in jail.

The bill, which passed the Virginia Senate Thursday by a margin of 21-15, “would allow an assault against a law enforcement officer to a misdemeanor if the person attacked is not hurt,” according to WSLS Virginia.

Before now, any assault of a police officer in the state of Virginia carried with it a minimum six month jail sentence.

“This same penalty applies to anyone who assaults a person they know, or have reason to know, is a judge, magistrate, prison guard, firefighter or some other criminal justice administrator or first responder,” the Fort Hunt Herald added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --