Kenosha man, 71, fends off looters, suffers broken jaw, blow to head: report

An elderly man in Kenosha, Wis., was brutally attacked and left with a broken jaw after defending two businesses from looters during unrest in the city Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Robert Cobb, 71, had responded to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge and The Mattress Shop in the city’s Uptown after after seeing live video of people setting the area on fire, leading him to use a fire extinguisher to spray people attempting to break into the establishments. The mattress store would later burn to the ground, Milwaukee’s FOX 6 reported.

“He sprayed them in the face so they had to take their masks off for identification,” said Pamela “Sue” Moniz, owner of The Mattress Shop, according to Kenosha News. “Someone pulled a gun and another person yelled, ‘Don’t shoot this man, don’t shoot this man.’”

Cobb was then hit in the head with a plastic bottle filled with concrete, knocking him to the ground. The fall broke his jaw in two places, split his nose and caused deep cuts to his head.

Video of the incident allegedly showed passersby attending to Cobb immediately after the attack, with one person remarking he needed to turn his head because Cobb was “drowning in his blood.”

“He didn’t deserve any of that, any of it,” a woman can be heard saying on video to others in the area. “This is just wrong guys, do you not see this?” – READ MORE

