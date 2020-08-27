Wisconsin DOJ Finds Jacob Blake Had Weapon On Floorboard Of Car

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reported late on Wednesday that Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by a police officer in Kenosha on Sunday, had a weapon the floorboard of his car.

“Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of 40th Street after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises,” the department said. “During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Jacob S. Blake, age 29. Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake.”

“Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times,” the department continued. The department said that officers immediately rendered aid to Blake.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” the department added. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.” – READ MORE

