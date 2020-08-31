LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 8.31.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

CDC: 6% Of US COVID-19 Deaths List COVID-19 As Only Cause Of Death – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this week released a report that shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In the latest update, the CDC pointed out that only 6% of deaths related to COVID-19 listed COVID-19 as the only cause of death. The vast majority of patients that were listed as COVID-19 related deaths also suffered from serious comorbidities. – READ MORE

Kenosha police union reveal key details in Jacob Blake shooting to correct ‘misleading narrative’ – The Kenosha Professional Police Association released a statement Friday contradicting key details of the Jacob Blake shooting as purported by the media.

Communicating through attorney Brendan Matthews, the police union released a timeline of the Blake incident to correct what it called a “wholly inaccurate” depiction by the media and Wisconsin Department of Justice. – READ MORE

Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys break silence, give key details in Kenosha shooting: ‘Kyle did nothing wrong’ – The attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse released a lengthy statement on Saturday defending the 17-year-old from the list of criminal charges against him.

The attorneys, from the law firm of Pierce Bainbridge, did not mince words — they said Rittenhouse is innocent of the charges against him on the grounds of self-defense. – READ MORE

Black man allegedly ‘felt compelled’ to stab a white man at random after watching videos of police shootings online – Police in Columbus, Georgia, reported Wednesday that a black man told them he “felt compelled” to stab a white man at random after watching videos of police shootings online.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, allegedly walked into an AutoZone on Tuesday morning and proceeded to stab a white employee in the neck and torso seven times, according to WLTZ-TV reporter Robbie Watson. – READ MORE

Portland Mayor Sends Nasty, Mocking Letter Rejecting Trump’s Offer To Help – On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose limp response to rioters in his city has enabled violence and rage for roughly three months, published a letter he had written to President Trump in which he rejected the president’s offer of federal law enforcement.

In the letter, Wheeler ripped into Trump’s alleged “politics of division and demagoguery,” “reckless disregard for human life,” “bumbling response to the COVID pandemic,” and concluded that Trump’s offer was “a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.” – READ MORE

Portland Business Leaders Slam City Officials for Endorsing Riots – Community leaders in Portland are calling out Mayor Ted Wheeler (D.) and other city officials for “endorsing” the riots that have plagued the city for months and caused many local businesses to move or shutter their stores.

“ departure has absolutely nothing to do with Black Lives Matter movement (which has been a positive), but does have most everything to do with the lawlessness you are endorsing downtown,” Greg Goodman, who co-owns a real estate agency in Portland, said in an email to the mayor last week. Goodman and Helen Ying, chair of the Old Town Community Association, have both written to city officials condemning their failure to keep businesses and the community safe. – READ MORE

Fleet of Moving Trucks Seen in Manhattan’s Upper West Side: ‘Mass Evacuation in Full Effect’ – A string of moving trucks was spotted in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Saturday, according to Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

“The mass evacuation of Upper West Siders from NYC is in full effect,” he told the New York Post. – READ MORE

Exposing The Waste In The Democrats’ “HEROES Act” – Taxpayers of America, you may soon be funding a $500 billion bailout of the 50 states, all U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia. But where is this vast sum of money going?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “HEROES Act” — more accurately titled “Pelosi Throw-Money-at-the-States Bailout Bill” — vividly illustrates why transparency is crucial. If the Senate passes the legislation, taxpaying citizens of financially responsible states will bear the burden of financially irresponsible states. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --