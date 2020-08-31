Kenosha police union reveal key details in Jacob Blake shooting to correct ‘misleading narrative’

The Kenosha Professional Police Association released a statement Friday contradicting key details of the Jacob Blake shooting as purported by the media.

Communicating through attorney Brendan Matthews, the police union released a timeline of the Blake incident to correct what it called a “wholly inaccurate” depiction by the media and Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“The purely fictional depiction of events coming from those without direct knowledge of what actually occurred is incredibly harmful, and provides no benefit to anyone whatsoever, other than to perpetuate a misleading narrative,” the statement explained.

“Unfortunately, even the incident update from the Wisconsin Department of Justice … is riddled with incomplete information, and omits important details that would help to paint a more complete picture of the incident,” the union continued.

The union said officers were dispatched because a 911 caller claimed Blake was “attempting to steal keys/vehicle.” According to state investigators, the caller said Blake “was not supposed to be on the premises.”

Police dispatched to the scene were “aware of Mr. Blake’s open warrant for felony sexual assault,” the union said, adding that Blake was not intervening in a domestic dispute like many reports claim. – READ MORE

