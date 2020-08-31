Fleet of Moving Trucks Seen in Manhattan’s Upper West Side: ‘Mass Evacuation in Full Effect’

A string of moving trucks was spotted in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Saturday, according to Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

“The mass evacuation of Upper West Siders from NYC is in full effect,” he told the New York Post.

Sliwa blamed the city’s decision to house hundreds of homeless people in the neighborhood’s hotels for the exodus.

“The moment I walked out on my block, near Central Park West, there was a moving truck. I asked where you going, and they said, ‘Virginia.’ They told me, ‘Curtis, first the pandemic hit us and now the quality of life is so bad,’” he recalled.

Sliwa spoke to others moving to places such as New Hampshire and Tennessee, and one young family told him they were headed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"They said in the last month, there have been so many disturbed people in the streets, aggressively panhandling, defecating, urinating — they leave the hotels and have no bathrooms to use," he explained.

