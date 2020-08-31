Portland Business Leaders Slam City Officials for Endorsing Riots

Community leaders in Portland are calling out Mayor Ted Wheeler (D.) and other city officials for “endorsing” the riots that have plagued the city for months and caused many local businesses to move or shutter their stores.

“ departure has absolutely nothing to do with Black Lives Matter movement (which has been a positive), but does have most everything to do with the lawlessness you are endorsing downtown,” Greg Goodman, who co-owns a real estate agency in Portland, said in an email to the mayor last week. Goodman and Helen Ying, chair of the Old Town Community Association, have both written to city officials condemning their failure to keep businesses and the community safe.

Rioters began vandalizing and looting businesses in Portland in May. Since then, many companies, including Banana Republic, AirB&B, and Standard Insurance, have either closed locations or moved elsewhere, Goodman said. Many local family-owned businesses have remained closed since rioters looted their stores in July.

Portland Business Alliance CEO Andrew Hoan told the Oregonian the city government is failing to fulfill its promise to keep the city safe and clean. – READ MORE

