Black man allegedly ‘felt compelled’ to stab a white man at random after watching videos of police shootings online

Police in Columbus, Georgia, reported Wednesday that a black man told them he “felt compelled” to stab a white man at random after watching videos of police shootings online.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, allegedly walked into an AutoZone on Tuesday morning and proceeded to stab a white employee in the neck and torso seven times, according to WLTZ-TV reporter Robbie Watson.

Hatchett was promptly arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had no apparent connection with the assailant, police said. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to recover.

Columbus Police Sgt. Ray Mills allegedly stated to a judge Wednesday that Hatchett greeted him with a smile and readily confessed to the assault when officers responded to his home — which is just a short distance away from the AutoZone — to arrest him. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --