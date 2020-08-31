Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys break silence, give key details in Kenosha shooting: ‘Kyle did nothing wrong’

The attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse released a lengthy statement on Saturday defending the 17-year-old from the list of criminal charges against him.

The attorneys, from the law firm of Pierce Bainbridge, did not mince words — they said Rittenhouse is innocent of the charges against him on the grounds of self-defense.

“Kyle did nothing wrong. He exercised his God-given, Constitutional, common law and statutory law right to self-defense,” they said.

Their version of events appear to align with video evidence. They said Rittenhouse was in Kenosha to protect businesses and render medical aid when needed, and that he only discharged his rifle because he was being attacked.

In fact, according to the attorneys, Rittenhouse even attempted to render medical aid to Joseph Rosenbaum after shooting him, but had to flee the scene “for his safety and his survival.” Video evidence shows that Rosenbaum was pursing Rittenhouse before being shot. – READ MORE

