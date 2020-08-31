Portland Mayor Sends Nasty, Mocking Letter Rejecting Trump’s Offer To Help

On Friday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whose limp response to rioters in his city has enabled violence and rage for roughly three months, published a letter he had written to President Trump in which he rejected the president’s offer of federal law enforcement.

In the letter, Wheeler ripped into Trump’s alleged “politics of division and demagoguery,” “reckless disregard for human life,” “bumbling response to the COVID pandemic,” and concluded that Trump’s offer was “a cynical attempt to stoke fear and distract us from the real work of our city.”

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

The “real work” of the city of Portland, as performed by Wheeler, has reportedly included him texting a top aide and suggesting that Portland officials instruct the police to turn a blind eye to the rampaging demonstrations in his city. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --