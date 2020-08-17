LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 8.17.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Fauci says there is ‘no reason’ Americans can’t vote in person in November – National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week there is “no reason” Americans can’t vote in person for the 2020 presidential election, so long as voters follow proper social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” Fauci told ABC News this week. “If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why shouldn’t be able to do that.” – READ MORE

Yale Prof: Hydroxychloroquine Haters Spewing ‘Misleading And Toxic Disinformation’ –Yale epidemiology professor Harvey Risch has hit back against critics who say he’s been the subject of personal attacks over his insistence that hydroxychloroquine is highly effective in treating COVID-19 if administered early in the disease’s progression.

In a Washington Examiner Op-Ed, Risch writes that the pushback against his advocacy for the drug has been “furious.” – READ MORE

Democrat-Controlled Chicago Spent $66 Million On A Coronavirus Facility That Treated 38 Patients—Total – Chicago taxpayers spent $66 million renovating a convention center into an emergency coronavirus hospital that ended up only treating 38 patients. Further, the contract to renovate the facility went to a politically connected company instead of one that said it would waive fees or donate such money to coronavirus relief organizations.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that top aides to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the decision to spend $1.7 million per patient on the renovations, calling it an “insurance policy” for the unfounded fear that Chicago’s hospitals would be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Samir Mayekar, deputy mayor for economic and neighborhood development, told the outlet that he was “incredibly proud of” the converted facility, adding that the millions of dollars in taxpayer money was “not spent in vain.” – READ MORE

REPORT: Minneapolis Forcing Riot-Wrecked Businesses To Pay Property Taxes Before Getting Permits To Rebuild – Cash-strapped Minneapolis, Minnesota, is reportedly demanding that riot-wrecked businesses, including those that were burned to the ground in the protests following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, pay their property taxes before being allowed to rebuild.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Minneapolis city government is not issuing permits to remove ashes and debris leftover from arson attacks until business owners pay their 2020 taxes in full. – READ MORE

Oregon State Police pull out of Portland after DA announces rioters won’t be prosecuted in most cases – The Oregon State Police will no longer be assisting with Portland riot control, pulling out of the city after the district attorney announced that many crimes committed by rioters would not be prosecuted, according to the Oregonian.

About 100 state troopers had been assisting Portland police in controlling riots and protecting property during the nightly unrest that has been taking place in the city for at least 78 days. – READ MORE

Michigan Rejects 846 Mailed Ballots ‘Because the Voter Was Dead’ – Michigan clerks rejected 10,694 mailed ballots during the August 4 primary.

Of those, 846 ballots were not accepted “because the voter was dead,” the Detroit News reported. – READ MORE

FLASHBACK: The Obama-Biden Administration Removed Thousands of USPS Collection Boxes – Did you hear the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) by removing mail collection boxes in several states?

Yeah, it’s a real doozy, but apparently that’s what the left wants us to believe. Outcry over the removal of collection boxes actually forced the USPS to suspend the removal of collection boxes until after the election. – READ MORE

Questions Raised About Kamala Harris’s Eligibility to Become Vice President – What does the Constitution say about the eligibility of Kamala Harris to hold the office of vice president of the United States? Harris was born in Oakland, California. For many, that would seem to end the discussion right there. She is a “natural-born citizen” by virtue of her birthplace and the Fourteenth Amendment, and no power on earth says otherwise, right?

Not so fast, says Claremont University law professor John Eastman. Tradition and custom may say one thing, but the Constitution actually says another. – READ MORE

