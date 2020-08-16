Syracuse U. Will Punish ‘Bystanders’ to Racial Incidents

An administrator at Syracuse University announced the adoption of a new policy that will impose sanctions on those that merely witness a racial incident on campus. Earlier this year, a conservative student was forced to leave Syracuse after she claimed officials failed to protect her from threats of violence that were made by students in response to her activism.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at Syracuse University may face sanctions for simply witnessing an act of racism on campus.

In a press release, Syracuse’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Keith A. Alford announced that the university is drastically increasing sanctions for “bias-motivated” conduct. The new policy states that both “bystanders” and “accomplices” will be punished.

“The Code of Student Conduct has been revised, based on your input, to state that violations of the code that are bias-motivated—including conduct motivated by racism—will be punished more severely,” Alford wrote. “The University also revised the code to make clear when bystanders and accomplices can be held accountable. The code will be prepared and distributed for students to sign in the fall.” – READ MORE

