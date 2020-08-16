Oregon State Police pull out of Portland after DA announces rioters won’t be prosecuted in most cases

The Oregon State Police will no longer be assisting with Portland riot control, pulling out of the city after the district attorney announced that many crimes committed by rioters would not be prosecuted, according to the Oregonian.

About 100 state troopers had been assisting Portland police in controlling riots and protecting property during the nightly unrest that has been taking place in the city for at least 78 days.

After Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday that crimes such as disorderly conduct, interference with a police officer, and resisting arrest might not be prosecuted in many cases, OSP Capt. Timothy Fox said the department would not be extending its assignment in the city, which he said was only supposed to be two weeks long anyway.

From the Oregonian: State police committed to two weeks “and that two weeks ended today,” said spokesman Capt. Timothy R. Fox.

“We’re in a county that’s not going to prosecute this criminal behavior,” Fox added.

It was a pointed reference to Tuesday’s announcement by new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt that his office won’t pursue many of the charges against demonstrators, including disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and even riot in some circumstances. – READ MORE

