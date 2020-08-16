FLASHBACK: The Obama-Biden Administration Removed Thousands of USPS Collection Boxes

Did you hear the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) by removing mail collection boxes in several states?

Yeah, it’s a real doozy, but apparently that’s what the left wants us to believe. Outcry over the removal of collection boxes actually forced the USPS to suspend the removal of collection boxes until after the election.

Joe Biden even chimed in on the so-called controversy, calling it “bizarre.”

Democrats are calling the removal of collection boxes “voter suppression,” and Senator Jon Tester (D-Mt.) is calling for an investigation.

Pop singer-turned-political-whiner Taylor Swift even accused Trump of being behind a “calculated dismantling of USPS.”

But the fact is the removal of mail collection boxes has been going on for years as part of cost-cutting efforts for the postal service and had nothing to do with the 2020 election.

In September 2016, the USPS inspector general noted that “Nationally, the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past 5 years.” This means that the USPS, during the Obama-Biden administration, removed thousands of mail collection boxes. Was this a diabolical plan by Obama and Biden to suppress the vote in 2020? Did Trump make them do it? – READ MORE

