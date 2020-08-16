Michigan Rejects 846 Mailed Ballots ‘Because the Voter Was Dead’

Michigan clerks rejected 10,694 mailed ballots during the August 4 primary.

Of those, 846 ballots were not accepted “because the voter was dead,” the Detroit News reported.

Further, 2,225 ballots were denied because there was no voter signature on the envelope, and 1,111 votes were discarded because the voter moved to a new address after submitting the ballot. The state claimed the dead voters died between the time they submitted the ballot and when it was counted.

Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, received 820 ballots that were ultimately rejected, according to the paper.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is demanding the legislature pass a bill requiring city and township clerks to call voters who have obvious flaws with their ballot, such as a missing signature.

“With turnout and absentee ballot numbers expected to double or even triple in November, we could be looking at tens of thousands of Michigan citizens disenfranchised if the legislature again fails to act,” she said. – READ MORE

