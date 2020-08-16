Fauci says there is ‘no reason’ Americans can’t vote in person in November

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week there is “no reason” Americans can’t vote in person for the 2020 presidential election, so long as voters follow proper social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” Fauci told ABC News this week. “If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Fauci added that individuals who are “compromised physically or otherwise” and who are not interested in physically going to the polls on Election Day, can use mail-in voting.

But Fauci doubled-down, saying “there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to vote in person or otherwise.”

Fauci, in April, during the early stages of the pandemic, said he could not “guarantee” that it would be safe to physically vote.

“I hope so,” Fauci told CNN in April. “I can’t guarantee it.”

Fauci’s comments come amid the mail-in voting battle — with President Trump and Republicans for months warning that the practice would cause widespread voter fraud, and with Democrats saying the practice is a secure way to cast ballots. – READ MORE

