Yale Prof: Hydroxychloroquine Haters Spewing ‘Misleading And Toxic Disinformation’

Yale epidemiology professor Harvey Risch has hit back against critics who say he’s been the subject of personal attacks over his insistence that hydroxychloroquine is highly effective in treating COVID-19 if administered early in the disease’s progression.

In a Washington Examiner Op-Ed, Risch writes that the pushback against his advocacy for the drug has been “furious.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has implied that I am incompetent, notwithstanding my hundreds of highly regarded, methodologically relevant publications in peer-reviewed scientific literature. A group of my Yale colleagues has publicly intimated that I am a zealot who is perpetrating a dangerous hoax and conspiracy theory. I have been attacked in news articles by journalists who, ignorant of the full picture, have spun hit pieces from cherry-picked sources. -Harvey Risch

Risch says the personal attacks are a “dangerous distraction from the real issue of hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness, which is solidly grounded in both substantial evidence and appropriate medical decision-making logic.”

He adds that there a no studies – published or in pre-print – which disprove his theory that HCQ should be used on high-risk outpatients, and that “assertions to the contrary, whether by Faucci, the FDA, or anyone else, are without foundation. They constitute misleading and toxic disinformation.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --