LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 6.22.20

Rioters In California Tear Down Statue Of Ulysses S. Grant. He Defeated The Confederacy, Devastated KKK. – Rioters in California destroyed a statue of Ulysses S. Grant (not the one featured in the image above) on Friday night as far-left activists continue to destroy statues across the U.S.

Grant, a Republican who served as America’s 18th president, played a key role in helping then-President Abraham Lincoln win the Civil War. – READ MORE

Portland: George Washington Statue Torn Down, Draped in Burning U.S. Flag – A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, was toppled and draped in a burning American flag by protesters in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday evening.

KOIN 6 reports: Thursday marked the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Two groups — Rose City Justice and Lavender Caucus — hosted a sit-in rally at Jefferson High School in the evening where community members shared their experiences with racism to a crowd of a few hundred. The group did not hold a march. – READ MORE

CHAZ leader enraged Seattle EMT’s wouldn’t enter autonomous zone following a shooting – Early Saturday morning, two men were shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, one later died from his gunshot injuries. One of the prominent leaders of the CHAZ is enraged that Seattle EMT’s refused to enter the autonomous zone, but emergency officials explain why medics didn’t enter the “self-governed” area.

A Seattle rapper named Raz Simone is allegedly one of the leaders of the CHAZ. Simone gained national notoriety following the George Floyd protests after he was one of the early organizers of the autonomous zone in Seattle. – READ MORE

Shootings skyrocket after NYPD disbands ‘anti-crime’ units: ‘This is what the politicians wanted’ – The New York Police Department announced last week that it would disband its controversial “anti-crime units,” impacting about 600 NYPD officers who patrolled in plainclothes.

According to the New York Post, shootings in the city surged after the NYPD disbanded the plainclothes units. In fact, between Monday, the day Shea made his announcement, and Saturday, there had been 28 shooting incidents with 38 victims. The shootings accumulated at least five deaths. – READ MORE

Former NYT Reporter Alex Berenson: Only ‘Marginal Evidence that Lockdowns Work’ –Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told Breitbart News’s Washington editor Matt Boyle on Saturday the mainstream media has pushed false narratives about the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19, and in his view, “there is marginal evidence that lockdowns work.”

“Once you realize that the average of death worldwide for this is somewhere between 80 and 82, and that more people over 100 have died than people under 30, and that children are more likely to die from any number of things other than coronavirus, and I mean rare things, then you start to question what it is we have done to our society. And from the very beginning the media has done two things,” Berenson, the author of Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part One, told host Boyle on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday. – READ MORE

What Spike? Hospitalization Data Show No Indication Of A Second Wave – In addition to deaths, more attention has shifted to measuring coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Frustratingly, these data tend not to go back as far as numbers on confirmed cases or deaths, but in most states there are hospitalization figures going back over two months. The hospital data are measured two ways, the first being a cumulative measure, similar to the way confirmed cases and deaths are measured.

The number can only go up as more hospitalizations are added to the total. From that number, the daily number of hospitalizations can be plotted; however that number is very noisy because the numbers are submitted at the state level in a variety of ways and do not seem to reflect the true numbers per day. – READ MORE

U.N. Shares Antifa Flag, Tells U.S. Antifa Has Right to ‘Freedom of Expression’, ‘Peaceful Assembly’ – United Nations “experts” slammed President Donald Trump’s call to label Antifa as a terrorist organisation, claiming it will undermine Antifa’s right of “peaceful assembly” — despite many instances of violence by the far-left anarcho-communist group.

On Friday, the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) posted the flag of Antifa on their official Twitter account, saying that a group of human rights “experts” at the globalist organisation had expressed “profound concern over a recent statement by the U.S. Attorney-General describing Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.” – READ MORE

Poll: 55% Believe That Biden Potentially Has ‘Early Stages Of Dementia’ – Is Joe Biden experiencing dementia? That’s a question the pollsters at Zogby International posed to 1,007 “likely voters.”

The results were surprising: 55% said they think the former vice president, 77, “is in the early stages of dementia.” – READ MORE

How To Check If Your iPhone Is Secretly A Coronavirus Tracker – If you downloaded the latest iOS update back in May, and any following updates, then congratulations…your COVID-19 infection status will likely soon be tracked by state health officials as part of each state’s contact tracing efforts.

Many iPhone users across the US have over the past few days started to notice a new setting under the “privacy” subtab of the iPhone health app. It looks like this, and allows users to “toggle on” COVID-19 exposure logging. – READ MORE

