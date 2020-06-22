Shootings skyrocket after NYPD disbands ‘anti-crime’ units: ‘This is what the politicians wanted’

The New York Police Department announced last week that it would disband its controversial “anti-crime units,” impacting about 600 NYPD officers who patrolled in plainclothes.

According to the New York Post, shootings in the city surged after the NYPD disbanded the plainclothes units. In fact, between Monday, the day Shea made his announcement, and Saturday, there had been 28 shooting incidents with 38 victims. The shootings accumulated at least five deaths. –

By comparison, there had only been 12 shootings over the entire week during the same time period last year, the Post noted.

As of June 20, there have been 97 shooting incidents in New York City, a significant increase from the 89 incidents during the entire month of June last year.

On Saturday alone, 19 New Yorkers were injured in more than a dozen shootings, the Washington Examiner reported. – READ MORE

