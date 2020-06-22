Former NYT Reporter Alex Berenson: Only ‘Marginal Evidence that Lockdowns Work’

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told Breitbart News’s Washington editor Matt Boyle on Saturday the mainstream media has pushed false narratives about the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19, and in his view, “there is marginal evidence that lockdowns work.”

“Once you realize that the average of death worldwide for this is somewhere between 80 and 82, and that more people over 100 have died than people under 30, and that children are more likely to die from any number of things other than coronavirus, and I mean rare things, then you start to question what it is we have done to our society. And from the very beginning the media has done two things,” Berenson, the author of Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part One, told host Boyle on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday.

“The first one is they say everyone is at risk. OK, theoretically everyone is at risk. So that statement is not untrue. But everyone is at risk from getting hit from lightning too when they’re outside. It doesn’t mean we should run around and never go outside because we are at risk of getting hit by lightning,” Berenson noted.

“The fact that one 22-year-old died somewhere from this, or a handful of 22-year-olds, does not mean that 22-year olds and 88-year-olds are at the same risk. The risk to the 88 year old, and I’m not exaggerating, is probably 10,000 times or more of the risk to the 22 year old, and the media has never been honest about that,” Berenson added.

“The second thing they mislead people about is about cases,” Berenson continued, adding:

They say the number of cases of young people is more than than the number of cases of old people. They are defining a case as any positive test result. So theoretically if I went to the doctor for a different coronavirus, like one that causes the common cold, and a came back with a positive test result for that coronavirus, they’ld call that a case of coronavirus. To me, that’s technically correct to call that a case, but it’s very misleading to people. When people hear case, they think that person wound up in the hospital, and it’s not true.

“Even though everybody gets the coronavirus, not everyone gets sick the same way and they don’t tell the truth about that,” Berenson said of the mainstream media’s reporting on COVID-19 and the pandemic. – READ MORE

