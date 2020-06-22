Never Trumper George Conway Trying to Sabotage Trump’s Next Event

Never Trumper George Conway appears to be attempting to sabotage President Trump’s next event just one day after the president’s critics took credit for a TikTok prank, which they claim flooded the campaign with fake RSVPs, thereby heightening expectations for Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attended by 6,200.

The president is scheduled to speak at a Students for Trump event in Phoenix on Tuesday. However, Trump critics are seemingly hoping to bombard his upcoming campaign events by artificially inflating the numbers with fake RSVPs, much like what Trump critics say occurred on Saturday.

How to apply for tickets to President Trump’s Phoenix “Students for Trump” event on June 23 https://t.co/ss44PcnIQG — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2020

Conway, husband to President Donald Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and a central figure behind the Never Trump super PAC The Lincoln Project, seemingly attempted to contribute to what Trump critics hope will continue as a trend throughout the campaign, sharing an article to his 1.2 million Twitter followers titled, “How to apply for tickets to President Trump’s Phoenix ‘Students for Trump’ event on June 23″ – READ MORE

