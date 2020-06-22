U.N. Shares Antifa Flag, Tells U.S. Antifa Has Right to ‘Freedom of Expression’, ‘Peaceful Assembly’

United Nations “experts” slammed President Donald Trump’s call to label Antifa as a terrorist organisation, claiming it will undermine Antifa’s right of “peaceful assembly” — despite many instances of violence by the far-left anarcho-communist group.

On Friday, the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) posted the flag of Antifa on their official Twitter account, saying that a group of human rights “experts” at the globalist organisation had expressed “profound concern over a recent statement by the U.S. Attorney-General describing Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

One expert cited in the statement from the United Nations was Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, who also works as the Board Chair of the Open Society Foundations Women Program — OSF being the plaything of left-liberal billionaire activist George Soros.

“International human rights law protects the right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Ní Aoláin, adding that it was “regrettable that the United States has chosen to respond to the protests in a manner that undermines these fundamental rights.” – READ MORE

