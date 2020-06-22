Gretchen Whitmer to Laid Off Healthcare Worker: ‘Can I Buy Ya a Hot Dog?’ (VIDEO)

While Gov. Whitmer was serving coney dogs in Detroit today a laid-off healthcare worker asked for help because his unemployment benefits are still not processed. Her response? “Can I buy ya a hot dog?” #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/A4igQjPqsq — Mighty Michigan (@MiMighty) June 18, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped at a Detroit restaurant for a photo op on Thursday and got served a cold dose of reality.

Whitmer visited Lafayette Coney Island to serve hot dogs, and a man who claimed to be a laid off healthcare worker confronted her.

“I haven’t received none of my benefits yet,” the man lamented, referring to unemployment benefits, which has been an ongoing problem for many Michiganders struggling to access the system. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --