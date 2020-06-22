CHAZ leader enraged Seattle EMT’s wouldn’t enter autonomous zone following a shooting

Early Saturday morning, two men were shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, one later died from his gunshot injuries. One of the prominent leaders of the CHAZ is enraged that Seattle EMT’s refused to enter the autonomous zone, but emergency officials explain why medics didn’t enter the “self-governed” area.

A Seattle rapper named Raz Simone is allegedly one of the leaders of the CHAZ. Simone gained national notoriety following the George Floyd protests after he was one of the early organizers of the autonomous zone in Seattle.

Following Saturday’s shooting inside the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area, Simone fired off an angry tweet attacking Seattle medics for not venturing into the autonomous zone to help the shooting victims.

Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. Fuck politics. Fuck your currupt system. pic.twitter.com/PMwxU9yEzd — Raz Simone (@RazSimone) June 21, 2020



The Seattle Fire Department said they “needed SPD presence to enter the scene” to ensure the safety of the medical technicians.

“Due to SFD’s existing policy of staging and requesting law enforcement to first secure the scene before entering for scenes of violence, SFD units staged at Broadway and Pine St. at 2:25 a.m.,” the Seattle Fire Department stated. “This is a standard procedure for any scene of violence and is also currently in place for any fire and medical emergency inside the area deemed the CHOP due to firefighter safety.” – READ MORE

