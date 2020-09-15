LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 9.15.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Los Angeles County Deputies Out of Surgery, Expected to Survive – The two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shot Saturday night are out of surgery and are expected to survive.

The Los Angeles Times reports that both deputies are “recovering,” following surgery after the ambush attack. – READ MORE

Pennsylvania: Judge Rules Wolf, Levine’s Shutdown Orders Unconstitutional – A federal judge on Monday struck down Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions that required people to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down, calling them unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders who sued as individuals. – READ MORE

Not enough Covid vaccine for all until 2024, says biggest producer – The chief executive of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer has warned that not enough Covid-19 vaccines will be available for everyone in the world to be inoculated until the end of 2024 at the earliest.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, told the Financial Times that pharmaceutical companies were not increasing production capacity quickly enough to vaccinate the global population in less time. – READ MORE

Atlantic Op-ed: Democrats Will Riot If They Lose, Therefore Republicans Should Let Joe Biden Win – The Atlantic has published an op-ed that argues that “law-and-order” Republicans should vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden because Democrats will riot if he loses, refusing to accept the results if President Donald Trump wins re-election. – READ MORE

Facebook And FBI Wage Infowar On West Coast Wildfire Arson “Conspiracy Theories” –A top Facebook official tweeted Saturday it would delete posts alleging leftist organizations started wildfires in Oregon and other Western states after the FBI said arson reports are “conspiracy theories,” reported RT News.

“We are removing false claims that certain groups started the wildfires in Oregon. This is based on confirmation from law enforcement that these rumors are forcing local fire and police agencies to divert resources from fighting the fires and protecting the public,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Saturday evening. – READ MORE

Straight Outta Marxism: BLM Protesters Take Over Grocery Store to Protest Lack of ‘Access’ to Grocery Stores – Black Lives Matter activists occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle this week, claiming to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.” – READ MORE

Teen Who Robbed Gun Store Was Released, Went On To Murder Walgreens Clerk – In May, 17-year-old Sincere Williams allegedly stole 14 handguns from a Chicago gun store before he was quickly caught by police.

The owner of Suburban Sporting Goods Guns & Ammo told CBS 2 that Williams attempted to steal 14 handguns from his store and should not have been on the streets when the teen allegedly killed Walgreens clerk Olga Marie Calderon. – READ MORE

E-MASK-ulation: How we have been lied to so dramatically about masks – If you are looking for the scientific rationale behind universal mask-wearing, you certainly won’t find it now that the issue has become as political as guns, abortion, and taxes. We are now at a point where Canada’s chief public health officer is calling on people to wear masks when engaging in sexual activities and 19-month-old babies are being forced to wear them on airplanes. There is no rational thought in a political cult. But what did the governmental and scientific literature say on the issue before it became political?

On April 3, already several weeks into the unprecedented lockdown over coronavirus, but before the big media push for universal masking, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued guidance for respiratory protection for workers exposed to people with the virus. It stated clearly what governments had said all along about other forms of airborne contamination, such as smoke inhalation — “Surgical masks and eye protection (e.g., face shields, goggles) were provided as an interim measure to protect against splashes and large droplets (note: surgical masks are not respirators and do not provide protection against aerosol-generating procedures).” – READ MORE

