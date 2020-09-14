Straight Outta Marxism: BLM Protesters Take Over Grocery Store to Protest Lack of ‘Access’ to Grocery Stores

At some point, people will get sick of this.

Black Lives Matter activists occupied a Trader Joe’s in Seattle this week, claiming to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.”

That “capitalism” line is straight from Marxism. BLM founders do admit to being “trained Marxists.” Their training is trickling down.

They claim to be protesting “lack of access to grocery stores” and explaining to Trader Joe’s patrons “how capitalism exploits the working class.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/9CmkDF07yQ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) September 11, 2020

Yes, Karen*, it has.

Socialism and communism exploit the working class and everyone else under their bootheel. Free speech, free press, and freedom of religion tend to die under socialism and communism. Gulags and concentration camps for punishing wrongthink replace them. – READ MORE

