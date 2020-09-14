Facebook And FBI Wage Infowar On West Coast Wildfire Arson “Conspiracy Theories”

A top Facebook official tweeted Saturday it would delete posts alleging leftist organizations started wildfires in Oregon and other Western states after the FBI said arson reports are “conspiracy theories,” reported RT News.

“We are removing false claims that certain groups started the wildfires in Oregon. This is based on confirmation from law enforcement that these rumors are forcing local fire and police agencies to divert resources from fighting the fires and protecting the public,” Andy Stone, policy communications manager at Facebook, tweeted on Saturday evening.

Stone continued, “This is consistent with our past efforts to remove content that could lead to imminent harm given the possible risk to human life as the fires rage on.”

Stone’s announcement came after several organizations, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, published warnings on various social media channels about speculation that extremists ignited wildfires.

“Rumors spread just like wildfire, and now our 9-1-1 dispatchers and professional staff are being overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor that 6 Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. “THIS IS NOT TRUE! Unfortunately, people are spreading this rumor and it is causing problems.”

On Friday, the FBI Portland bureau said, “reports that extremists are setting wildfires in Oregon are untrue.” – READ MORE

