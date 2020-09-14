Los Angeles County Deputies Out of Surgery, Expected to Survive

The two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shot Saturday night are out of surgery and are expected to survive.

The Los Angeles Times reports that both deputies are “recovering,” following surgery after the ambush attack.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the wounded deputies as a “31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy and… a 24-year-old man.” He said the fact that both are expected to survive is a “double miracle.” – READ MORE

