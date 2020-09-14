Angry protesters show up at Mitch McConnell’s front door: ‘If we don’t get $600 — no peace!’

Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Thursday after Democrats shut down a $500 billion coronavirus relief package.

A crowd of protesters bearing signs and wearing T-shirts showed up at McConnell’s Washington, D.C., house shortly after the package failed, demanding money.

“If we don’t get $600 — no peace!” the protesters repeatedly shouted. “I said if we don’t get $600 — no peace! No healthcare — no peace!”

Other demonstrators shouted, “I can’t breathe!” and “Black lives matter!”

One activist with a bullhorn added, “I need that money, and until I get that money, I’m going to be right here on C Street every day until I get it!” – READ MORE

