LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Tuesday 7.28.20

Top Democrat Jerry Nadler: Violent Antifa Riots In Portland Are ‘A Myth’ (VIDEO) – Democrat House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler claimed without evidence on Sunday that the violent Antifa riots in Portland were “a myth.”

Nadler’s remarks directly contradict video evidence that is widely available on social media and contradict what the Department of Homeland (DHS) says is happening in Portland.

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” DHS said in a statement on Sunday. “As federal officers left the courthouse to respond to attacks on the fence, just like on previous nights they were met by rioters with hard projectiles, mortar style fireworks and lasers that can cause permanent blindness. Over the previous 24 hours, such assaults have resulted in at least 14 federal officers injured.” – READ MORE

Bombs and Ammo Found Near Where Man Was Shot at ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Portland Riot –Portland police are investigating a shooting at what Democrats constantly tell us are “peaceful” riots by people that New York Congressman Jerry Nadler insist are mythical creatures like unicorns. The mythical creatures also stored a cache of Molotov cocktails and ammo at a park across the street from the federal courthouse that antifa and Black Lives Matter peaceful rioters have been assaulting for more than 60 days straight.

Portland police say the shooting and the cache “appear to be unrelated.” Two people arrested earlier were released, as many Portland Professional Protesters™ usually are. – READ MORE

Violent Crime Explosion Forces Minneapolis Residents to Form Militias – “Minneapolis residents in some areas still recovering from rioting and unrest are forming community watch and security groups, some bearing firearms, to fight a surge of crime,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

While no one can blame the residents — in fact they should be applauded for doing what it takes to protect their own – this is, in ways I’ll explain below, not good. It is, however, a sign of things to come in countless Democrat-run cities – READ MORE

USPS Fails Mail-In Ballot Test – CBS News decided to test the system upon which the government will entrust the sanctity of the ballot this November. And the U.S. Postal Service flubbed it.

This is not about gaming the system, or voter fraud, or stuffing the mail with fake ballots from illegal aliens. This is about the competency of the USPS to deliver official ballots sent through the mail on time, and to the right people. They proved that the 100 million or more Americans who plan to mail in their ballots should not expect their vote to be counted unless they mail it weeks prior to the election deadlines in each state. – READ MORE

Agricultural Warfare? People Are Receiving Mysterious Unsolicited Packages Of Seeds In The Mail From China – Just when you thought tensions between the U.S. and China couldn’t get any stranger in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic, Americans across the country are starting to report receiving unsolicited packages of different types of seeds that they didn’t order – and don’t know anything about – at their door. The return address on the packages is always from China.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture wrote about the phenomenon on their Facebook page on July 24, 2020 and said that the seeds are being shipping in packaging that identifies the contents as jewelry. – READ MORE

Bill Gates says coronavirus vaccine could require multiple doses – An effective coronavirus vaccine could require multiple doses, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

“None of the vaccines at this point appear like they’ll work with a single dose,” Gates told CBS News. “That was the hope at the very beginning.” – READ MORE

Atilis Gym owners arrested for violating N.J. coronavirus orders – The owners of Atilis Gym were arrested Monday morning and the entrance to the Bellmawr gym was boarded up, putting a temporary end to the months-long standoff between the defiant business’ owners and the State of New Jersey.

Ian Smith, 33, and Frank Trumbetti, 51, were charged with fourth-degree contempt, as well as obstruction and violation of a disaster control act, both disorderly persons summonses, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. – READ MORE

Enraged Woman Maces Couple Picnicking Who Weren’t Wearing Masks – On Thursday, a woman enraged by a young couple enjoying a picnic in a dog park in San Diego while not wearing masks reportedly maced the couple.

Ash O’Brien, her husband Jarrett Kelley and their three-month-old puppy were enjoying the sun in Rhodes Dog Park when a woman in a black face mask targeted the couple with pepper spray, prompting Kelley, who was temporarily blinded, to attempt to grab the canister from the irate woman, who was accompanied by her dog. – READ MORE

